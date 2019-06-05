In loving memory of Lawrence Earl Smith who passed away on May 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved sister, Eva; his children, Doug and Laurel (Ross); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret; and brothers, Malcolm and Gordon.
Earl grew up on a farm in Star City, Saskatchewan. At 19 he joined the Royal Canadian Airforce. He was shot down over Germany on his first flight and spent a year and a half in a prisoner of war camp.
On his return he graduated from university as a food chemist. In 1964, he moved to North Vancouver and was a long time resident of Ashby House, just off Lonsdale. His passions were travel, curling, and hockey.
His last year and a half were spent at George Derby Centre, a wonderful care facility for veterans. Even in his last months he made new friends and always had a good word for others. May he rest in peace.
A private service for the family will be held.
Published in The North Shore News from June 5 to July 4, 2019