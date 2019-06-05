Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Earl Smith. View Sign Obituary

In loving memory of Lawrence Earl Smith who passed away on May 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved sister, Eva; his children, Doug and Laurel (Ross); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret; and brothers, Malcolm and Gordon.



Earl grew up on a farm in Star City, Saskatchewan. At 19 he joined the Royal Canadian Airforce. He was shot down over Germany on his first flight and spent a year and a half in a prisoner of war camp.



On his return he graduated from university as a food chemist. In 1964, he moved to North Vancouver and was a long time resident of Ashby House, just off Lonsdale. His passions were travel, curling, and hockey.



His last year and a half were spent at George Derby Centre, a wonderful care facility for veterans. Even in his last months he made new friends and always had a good word for others. May he rest in peace.



A private service for the family will be held.

In loving memory of Lawrence Earl Smith who passed away on May 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved sister, Eva; his children, Doug and Laurel (Ross); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret; and brothers, Malcolm and Gordon.Earl grew up on a farm in Star City, Saskatchewan. At 19 he joined the Royal Canadian Airforce. He was shot down over Germany on his first flight and spent a year and a half in a prisoner of war camp.On his return he graduated from university as a food chemist. In 1964, he moved to North Vancouver and was a long time resident of Ashby House, just off Lonsdale. His passions were travel, curling, and hockey.His last year and a half were spent at George Derby Centre, a wonderful care facility for veterans. Even in his last months he made new friends and always had a good word for others. May he rest in peace.A private service for the family will be held. Published in The North Shore News from June 5 to July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close