It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of our dad, Larry.
Larry was predeceased by his daughter, Lori. He is survived by his son, Paul (Lynn); daughter, Lisa (James); sister, Marilyn (Wally); and grandchildren Alex, Kelly, Jennifer, Austin, Eric, Sarah, Sean, Leif, Emma, Darton, Raine, Evan, and Jenna.
Larry was the son of Jack and Margaret Whitby. He was born in Vancouver, but spent his childhood and teens in Richmond, Marpole, Delbrook, and Kamloops. He lived his entire adult life here on the North Shore. Larry was a furniture mover for 42 years. Due to his strong work ethic, calm temperament, and engaging personality, he was highly respected by his coworkers, and much appreciated by his customers. Larry was an incredibly hard worker, a collector of oddities, and an avid reader. He was generous, had an offbeat sense of humour, and loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 750 Grand Boulevard, North Vancouver, at 1 pm on May 25.
Published in The North Shore News from May 22 to June 20, 2019