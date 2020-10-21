1/1
LAWSON Jacob Benjamin
LAWSON, Jacob Benjamin January 21, 1996 - September 5, 2020 With great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Jacob at the age of 24. He is survived by his mother Michele; father Clark (Christina); sister Jade (Brett); girlfriend Subrina; grandparents David and Eileen Lawson, Ben and Joan Nikkel; as well as close aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacob's loving nature, kindness and compassion for others touched many people in his young life. As manager of a group home, he assisted and worked with struggling young adults. His calm demeanour, empathy and listening skills provided guidance and support. Jacob enjoyed playing golf and hockey; racing go-karts; listening to music; cooking; following his favourite sport teams, and spending time with family and friends. We were blessed to have Jacob in our lives. We will remember his sense of humour, laughter and smile. Jacob will be missed and loved forever. A family gathering will take place when circumstances allow. In memory of Jacob, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.



Published in North Shore News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
