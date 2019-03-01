Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatha Lois (Howell) BOULTON. View Sign

BOULTON, Leatha Lois (nee Howell) Born March 7th 1921 in Hamilton, Ontario. Passed away peacefully in North Vancouver on February 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband; Dennis C. Boulton, her parents; Margaret and Clarence Howell, her brothers; Herschel and Bruce Howell. She will be missed by her children; Leatha and her children Chris, Craig (Kim) and Brian (Amy); Marilynne and her stepchildren; Chris and Michelle; Denny (Anne) and their children; Jennifer (Nick), Angela (Garry) and Michael (Ashley); Richard (Liz) and their children; Jason, Sarah and Emily. She will be greatly missed by her 9 great grandchildren; Samantha, Robert, Annika, Stephen, Caitlin, Logan, Keelia, Hudson and Marcus. Leatha loved music, children and animals. She enjoyed her daily walks down to the "Village" in West Vancouver up until her last year. She was a long-time resident of West Vancouver and worked at Woodward's Food Dept. in Park Royal, as a cashier for many years. She kept active all her life: walking, square-dancing, golfing and ten pin bowling. She had many friends at Encore where she went daily for coffee and also at White Spot where she would occasionally go for meals with family members. The Bingo at the Elks in North Vancouver and St. Thomas Aquinas in the evenings and the Casinos on the occasional weekend kept her busy. The family wishes to thank Evergreen House staff, Lions Gate Hospital staff and Vancouver Coastal Health care aides; her many friends, especially at the White Spot, Jerry's (Encore) and Wedgwood Terrace for being a large part of her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Leatha. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Condolences can be made on-line at: Https//www.legacy.com







