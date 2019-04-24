Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEE Edwin George. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Ted. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Grace, children Dave (Laurence), Barb (Ron), Nancy (Tom), and Carole (Rod), and grandchildren Brett, Laura, Cole, Carson, and Joffrey. Remembered with love by a nephew and niece in Australia, and many more from Ontario. Born in London, Ontario, Ed spent his working life in the automotive industry, starting with the Ford Motor Company in Windsor, Ontario during WWII . Ed came west in 1961 with Willard Battery, covering BC and Alberta. His career culminated in the building of his own Big O Tire store in Dundarave, West Vancouver. In addition to his family, Ed was proud to leave as his legacy Dundarave Tire, his term as the Treasurer of the Lions Gate Hospital Auxiliary, and the Memorial Garden at St. Christopher's Anglican Church in West Vancouver. An avid boater since Sea Cadets and his days as Sub-Lieutenant with the Royal Canadian Navy Reserve, he served as Commander of the Capilano Power Squadron, and Commodore of the Thunderbird Yacht Club, instrumental in acquiring the Ekins Point outstation on Gambier Island. Ed was always active in the community, working with many organizations including the British Properties Homeowners Association, the Dundarave Merchant's Association, the Council of BC Yacht Clubs, and the Gambier Conservancy. Ed was a long time volunteer with the LGH Auxiliary, and had a term on the Board of the LGH Foundation. He was a Church Warden and Rector's Warden at St. Christopher's. He will be greatly missed at Fit Fellas, where he loved the fitness and fellowship. In his retirement Ed enjoyed RVing, and gardening, being famous for his tomatoes. A memorial service for Ed will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church in West Vancouver at 2 pm on Friday, May 3. The family is grateful to the staff at LGH Palliative Care, and the North Shore Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to LGH Foundation would be appreciated. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019

