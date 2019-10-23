Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee T. Downs. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce that Lee Thomas Downs passed away on September 28th.



Lee was loved by all and will be long remembered as a wonderful, caring father of three, grandfather of six, partner, hockey coach of many, friend to many more, neighbor, and, if not quite a golfer, a lover of golf.



He had 82 years of love and joy, and would often tell us 'I had a good life'. We will all miss him.



Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, October 26th from 3:30 - 6:00 pm at Oceanbrook Apartments in the amenity room (1425 Esquimalt Avenue, West Vancouver).



No flowers, please. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or to the Paul Sugar Foundation preferred.



The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Lynn Valley Care Centre and to Dr. Paul Sugar for the amazing care and assistance provided to our father.



Lee's children and grandchildren would like to say a special thank you to his partner and friend - Margot (with a T). You brought joy and happiness to our father's life. Dad loved you and loved being with you. You cared for him and loved him and we are deeply grateful.

