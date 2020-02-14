PUTSEP, Lembit, B.Sc., P.Eng 1924 - 2020 A consummate gentleman, good humoured and adored father, grandfather, and friend to many, both in Canada and Estonia passed away peacefully after a brief illness February 1, 2020 at the age of 96 yrs. Leaves to mourn: son Oliver, Brenda Putsep, granddaughter Mara-Marie Putsep, extended family Marika Vlahovic, Krister Naab, Aubrie Naab, Ethan Naab, Kerry Naab, and Liisa (Wyatt) Priebe. Predeceased by his first beloved wife Mara, and his second beloved wife Laine and young son Viktor. Originally from Estonia, immigrated to Canada in the late 1940's, studied and worked very hard, to ultimately become a prominent member of the Professional Engineer's Society (B.C.). Also very active in the Vancouver Estonian Society since 1965. Funeral services to be held February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6520 Oak St., Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Vancouver Children's Hospital Foundation, in Lembit's name, would be appreciated. "End Of An Era" FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME (604) 299-7720 Condolences may be offered at www.FORESTLAWN-BURNABY.com
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020