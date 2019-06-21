Lenora passed away unexpectedly at NorthShore Hospice. She is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Kathy (Gerard), Tom, and Karen; grandchildren, Scott (Shelby), Carolyn (Matt), Alysha, and Shenise; great-granddaughter, Trinity.
Brian's first mate and navigator, she will be missed by all who knew her. Especially the Van.Pre-56MG Unclub who have traveled thousands of miles together.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at ARH ER and Baker 3, North Shore Hospice, and Dr. Millar.
A celebration of Lenora's life will be held at Eagle Ridge Bible Fellowship, Coquitlam on July 9, 2019, at 2:30 pm. Donations may be made to North Shore Hospice.
Published in The North Shore News from June 21 to July 20, 2019