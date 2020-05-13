CARMICHAEL, Leonard (Len) Duncan Charles Hazen June 9, 1931 - April 29, 2020 It is with sadness and regret we announce the quiet and peaceful passing of Leonard (Len) Carmichael on April 29, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Len will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Bernice (nee Bradshaw), children Wm (Bill), Ian and Brenda, grandchildren Bridgette (Frank), Aja (Aaron), Ryder, Jasmine, Nash and Tate, great grandchildren Mavric, Shayne and Baker. Len was the youngest of his generation and was predeceased by his parents and 6 siblings. He was born and raised in Chilliwack, British Columbia, a community always close to his heart, with many family and friends to remember him fondly. Len and Bernice were married at Cultus Lake and embarked on their journey together on April 10, 1952. Len worked in the coastal tug industry, towing logs, from and to many points, scattered along our wild west coast. Len and Bernice settled in North Vancouver after he trained as a Barber. He owned two shops on the North Shore, during his 6 decade long career. The first on Marine Drive in West Vancouver, the second in Edgemont Village in North Vancouver, where more than 50 years later, the shop still operates under the guidance of Bernice and daughter Brenda (also a Master Barber in the tradition of her father). He was a champion of his Trade throughout his career, holding Executive positions in the Barbers' Association of British Columbia, Trade Examiner and Licenser of the Trade through 4 decades of service. He will be remembered by many Barbers throughout the Province for his persistence and perseverance in upholding the professional standards of the Trade. Always a loving and dedicated family man, Len will be remembered as the patriarch of a large, wide spread clan, often referred to as the "glue" that bound the clan together. His wisdom was never far, always available and will be sorely missed. In respect for the current restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be announced for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts be considered to support the hard work, dedicated staff and those benefiting from the service of the North Shore Stroke Recovery Centre. Donations may be made at www.nssrc.org
Published in North Shore News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.