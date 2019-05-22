Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Frank JENKS. View Sign Obituary

JENKS, Leonard Frank 1923 - 2019 Len Jenks suffered a severe stroke and passed away peacefully a few days later at Lions Gate Hospital on April 28, 2019. He was 95 years old. Len was born in 1923 in Newcastle, England. He signed up for the RAF in 1941 at the age of 18. He was a pilot and flew a Lancaster. While stationed in Medicine Hat, he met Helen Pickering. Len and Helen married and settled in Calgary. They had 2 children, Barbara and Graeme. Len formed and lead 2 Boy Scout Troops for deaf boys in Calgary and later in Edmonton. His favorite activity was teaching woodworking. Sadly, Helen passed away suddenly in 1994. A few years later, Len moved to North Vancouver where he shared his life with Gladys Bellamy in Capilano Tower. Len made good friends who enjoyed his humor. Gladys developed dementia and for 4 years Len cared for her until she needed 24 hour care. Len had to leave his many friends at Capilano Tower and moved into Cedar Springs Seniors Community. Len thrived there with new friends who regarded him as a real gentleman with a sharp wit. Len leaves to the world the joy he spread and his excellent pen and ink sketch art. Len is dearly missed by his many friends and his family, daughter Barbara (Erich), his son Graeme (Peggy), his grandsons Brendon and Scott (Emily) and his great grandchildren, Jaxon, Aliyah and Austin. Thank you to Dr. Daniel Hefner whose empathy helped all of us; to Len's many friends at Capilano Tower, especially Betty and Malec who supported him through his move; to Len's good friends at Cedar Springs and the kind staff, especially Nurse Cathy; and to Mike Lee, his Home Services physio who abounded with positive energy. We appreciate all your kind words and the laughter you shared with us remembering Len.





