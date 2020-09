Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARDSON, Letitia Letitia passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 in North Vancouver. Letitia recently celebrated her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years of marriage, Clarence, her son Bruce, grandchildren Andrea and Travis and great grandchildren Jack and Lauren. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Macintosh and her sons Bradley and Brian.







