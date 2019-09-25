Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Ann Gilbert. View Sign Obituary

Ann was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and passed peacefully at 90 years with her daughters at her side. Ann is predeceased by her mother, Irma Sophia Gilmour (nee Wallace), and father, Frederick James Gilmour, and is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Alan) and Leslie (Peter); brothers, Jim (Roberta) and Hugh (Anna); grandchildren, Adam (Ashley), Sarah (Erik), and Gareth; and great-grandson, Milo.



A graduate of UBC with BA in languages, Ann was an executive secretary for an investment firm. Ann enjoyed hiking, skiing, golf, bridge, opera, horse racing, breeding Holstein cattle, and worldwide travel. She belonged to West Vancouver United Church and the Canadian Federation of University Women. She was independent, adventurous, devoted to family, and had lifelong friends. Thank you to Dr. Zeineddin and Hollyburn House for their care.



A Memorial will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 1 pm at West Vancouver United Church.

