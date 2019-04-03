Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Anna MOODY-OGILVIE. View Sign

Late Lila Anna Moody-Ogilvie Sunrise: September 30, 1984 Sunset: February 25, 2019 On behalf of Council, Band Manager and Administration it is with great sadness we advise of the unexpected passing of Lila Anna Moody-Ogilvie on February 25, 2019. Lila descends from the Moody/Newman/Billy and Ogilvie families of Squamish Nation. Lila was born on September 30, 1984 in Vancouver and was raised in Vancouver's East Side. She attended Macdonald Elementary School, Vancouver Technical Secondary School, and completed several courses after finishing school. Lila worked at Tim Horton's, an ice cream parlor and at the front desk of the Hotel Canada. She had a knack for creative writing, poem writing and kept a journal. She will best be remembered for her sparkling personality, loving and affectionate manner. Lila is survived by her parents Bruce Ogilvie and Elaine Moody; spouse Shane Amendt; son Chad Moody; siblings Paul Dixon, Aaron Nelson, Miranda Moody, Crystal Lewis, Christina Ogilvie, Yvonne Brekke, Eugene Horich, Sam Rogers; and many loving relatives and friends. Following a meeting with the family, the following arrangements were made. Shaker Prayer Service was held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7:00pm, and a Shaker Funeral Service April 2, 2019 at 10:00am, both where held at Totem Hall (1380 Stawamus Road, Squamish, BC V8B 0B5)





