It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished mother June Macri, at the age of 81 years. June will be lovingly remembered by Arturo and her children, Vincent, Carmela (Bruce), Michael (Jo-Ann), and her grandson Tanner. She was deeply loved by her brothers and sisters Diane, Adele (predeceased), Terry (Nancy), Jo-Anne (Barry), Gordon (Suzanne) and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Mom will always be remembered for her kindness and love for each of her family members.
We would like to give a special thanks to Cathy Gowan (niece) for her unconditional help, friendship and love.
A huge thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at the Lion's Gate Palliative Unit and the North Shore Hospice.
Her Celebration of Life will be postponed until it is deemed safe for large groups to gather.
Memories may be shared at: dignitymemorial.ca
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 25 to Apr. 23, 2020