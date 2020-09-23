It is with great sadness that the family of Lillian Luise Gatzke announces her passing away on Sept 2 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 children, Ken (Jan), David (Shelley), Susan (Ken), grandchildren, and extended family. The family would like to thank the staff and Doctors at Berkley Care Center for their care and support. As per Lillian’s wishes no memorial service will be held. A donation in memory of Lillian can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.



