With deep sadness, we said farewell to Lily on April 4th, 2019, after 4 years battling multiple cancers.



Predeceased by her husband, Henry, her nephew, David, and her niece, Ria. Lovingly remembered and missed by her children, Leslie (Mike), Mark (Janice) and Jill, five grandchildren, sister Leone (Clive), brother Albert (Margaret), brother-in-law Edgar,and three generations of nieces and nephews.



Lily thrived in her career as an X-Ray tech, and in retirement appreciated friendships with her colleagues and with her aquafit, opera and neighborhood friends, at home and at the lake. We are so grateful to these friends for their ongoing support. Lily also enjoyed her years living overseas with Henry, in Turkey and Nepal.



Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Mum over the past four years, particularly at BC Cancer Agency. At Lily’s request there will be no service. Please remember Lily through donations to the BC Cancer Foundation, the SPCA or a charity of your choice.

