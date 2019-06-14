Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lin Ardington. View Sign Obituary

Contrary to her usual air of razzmatazz, Mom quietly passed away at Lions Gate Hospital on Wednesday, May 29th. She had an incredible life and didn't leave any segment unlived.



She volunteered at Silver Harbour, Lions Gate Hospital gift shop and Kiwanis, to name a few. She loved to dance and she had fun with the Red Hats. In fact, fun went wherever Mom went.



lost the love of her life, Bert, in November 2002 and leaves a daughter, Gillian. Thanks to all the doctors and staff at LGH for their TLC.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 2 pm, in the Lounge of St. John's Anglican Church, 220 West 8th Street, North Vancouver.

