"Binnie" NASTASI, Linda May 8th 1960 - May 14th 2019 It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Binnie whose character and presence will be greatly missed. No words can describe how she affected the people in her life. She is survived by her loving husband Tom Howie and siblings Marie, Robert and Terry. Born in Lions Gate Hospital. Binnie spent her childhood years in the Edgemont neighbourhood. She showed a talent for music and was a gifted accordion player. The family moved to Campbell River in her teens but Binnie would return to North Vancouver in her 20's. After working at the Queens Cross Neighbourhood Pub for a few years there was an extended trip to Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia before returning to the Queens Cross staff as a manager. Binnie is respected across the North Shore for her years as a successful Food & Beverage Manager. Married May 1st 1996, Binnie and Tom would move to London, England where they ran a successful Pub for three years before returning home and moved into the Lynn Valley neighbourhood. Binnie's zest for life, travel and hard work lead to her working across all of North America for American Orient Express trains and in all seven continents for Clipper Cruise Lines. After travelling Binnie owned and operated The Bridge Between Pub in The Maplewood neighbourhood. More recently, she enjoyed stepping out of Food and Beverage to work in grocery at Queensdale Market. Binnie's vibrant personality, sense of humour and passion shone through in everything she did. A passionate recreational golfer, Binnie was known for her unique one handed swing. An example of her determination to continue what she loved even after injury. She loved her community and was active in saving the North Shore Canada Day Parade after budget cuts in 2009. She also gave her time to work the bar of The Royal Canadian Legion on 15th Street on Remembrance Days. If you were lucky enough to call Binnie a friend you knew you had a friend. She gave her time freely. She didn't suffer fools and if you ever had a conversation with Binnie around a bar or elsewhere she always gave you the attention it deserved. Binnie broke the mold and will be missed. Gone too soon. What a woman. What a life. In lieu of any flowers please donate generously to North Shore Hospice at





