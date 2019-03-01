Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linden G. (Len) Thompson. View Sign

After a hard fought battle with cancer, we are sad to announce Len's passing. A long term resident of North Vancouver, Len worked at Saskatchewan Pool Elevator in North Vancouver for 35 years before retiring in 2006. He was a kind, gentle man with a joke handy, always ready for a good laugh. In honor of Len's love of animals, a donation to the North Vancouver SPCA would be appreciated. He leaves behind his beloved cat, Molly, and his sisters, Nora and Cyndy.

After a hard fought battle with cancer, we are sad to announce Len's passing. A long term resident of North Vancouver, Len worked at Saskatchewan Pool Elevator in North Vancouver for 35 years before retiring in 2006. He was a kind, gentle man with a joke handy, always ready for a good laugh. In honor of Len's love of animals, a donation to the North Vancouver SPCA would be appreciated. He leaves behind his beloved cat, Molly, and his sisters, Nora and Cyndy. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close