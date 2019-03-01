After a hard fought battle with cancer, we are sad to announce Len's passing. A long term resident of North Vancouver, Len worked at Saskatchewan Pool Elevator in North Vancouver for 35 years before retiring in 2006. He was a kind, gentle man with a joke handy, always ready for a good laugh. In honor of Len's love of animals, a donation to the North Vancouver SPCA would be appreciated. He leaves behind his beloved cat, Molly, and his sisters, Nora and Cyndy.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linden G. (Len) Thompson.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 30, 2019