Lois Audrey Douglas Dec 14, 1933 - August 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Evergreen House. She is predeceased by her parents, brother and sister. She leaves behind 3 children Wendy, Dan and Brenda, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.



Lois proudly served The ANAF Unit #45 and the provincial command as Secretary/Treasurer, President and Past President. She will be missed by many friends throughout BC, especially Elaine and Colleen her cohorts from Unit #45 to whom her family are especially grateful.



She spent many years with her second husband (Bill) at the trailer near Mt. Baker relaxing and feeding the hummingbirds.



With her 3rd partner(Joe) she was involved with the Pacific Junior Hockey League for many years, and spent many chilly evenings in arenas throughout the province.



Cremation has taken place, a service will be held at a later date.



