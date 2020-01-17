Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Catherine Ross ROSS. View Sign Obituary

ROSS, Lois Catherine Ross October 14, 1921 - January 6, 2020 Lois Graham was born on a farm near Kincaid, Saskatchewan in 1921. She was raised there where she often rode her horse to school. A talented pianist, she could play any tune by ear or with sheet music. Lois spent many hours at the piano, playing at church, school concerts and country dances with her father Alex Graham on the fiddle. Lois married Richard (Dick) Ross, also from Kincaid on August 7, 1948. They were true life partners. Together they built a successful farming operation in the area. Lois was a full participant in the operation who could drive truck to haul wheat during harvest as easily as bookkeeping and raising a family. Together they moved to Saskatoon when Dick got an opportunity to attend university in 1970. Together they moved on to Vancouver in 1984, where they continued to manage their business as a farm corporation. In Vancouver, they enjoyed time with their 5 grandchildren and travelled widely with their friends and relatives. Lois was a pillar of any community she lived in, active in many clubs and organizations, always willing to contribute in any way she could. Lois was predeceased by her parents, Alex and Katie Graham, her sister Sybil and her husband of 64 years Richard C. Ross. She is survived by a large extended family including her 2 children Helen (Steve Ross) and Sandy (Dawn Polley), 5 grandchildren Margaret (James Branagan), Roberta (David Reavie), Adrienne (Joseph Maietta), Ian (Tamara Neehal) and Alison and one great grandchild (Eleanor) with another expected soon. The family would like to thank all the staff and care givers at Hollyburn House Care Home who made Lois comfortable to the end of her days. Friends are invited to a service to celebrate Lois' life at the West Vancouver United Church, 2062 Esquimalt, West Vancouver on Saturday, January 25th at 10 AM. A reception will follow at the home of Helen and Steve Ross.







