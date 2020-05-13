Or Copy this URL to Share

Grendel, Lois Lucille



May 19, 1932-April 11, 2020



Lois Grendel, nee Wilson, passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2020. She will be missed by her friends and family: daughters Nancy (Doug), Lise (Dan) and Kristine (Chris) and grandchildren Alexander, Kirsten, Karina, Lance, Ethan and Eva. We love you xoxo



