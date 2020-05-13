Grendel, Lois Lucille
May 19, 1932-April 11, 2020
Lois Grendel, nee Wilson, passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2020. She will be missed by her friends and family: daughters Nancy (Doug), Lise (Dan) and Kristine (Chris) and grandchildren Alexander, Kirsten, Karina, Lance, Ethan and Eva. We love you xoxo
Published in North Shore News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.