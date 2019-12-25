ROSSE, Lori Dianne July 18, 1959 - December 15, 2019 Lori was 60 years old when she passed away peacefully in her bed at home on December 15, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. Predeceased by her father, Jim Watson and first husband John Rosse. Lovingly survived by her mother, Patricia Watson; husband Bruce Richardson; sons Chris, Mike, Andrew, and daughter, Kate. Lori will also be forever grateful to her lifelong friends Sally and Neil/Jeri. Lori was and will always be an amazing mother. Lori was the best mother you could ask for, balancing the lives of four energetic children while going above and beyond for all of them. Her favourite place to travel with the kids was Disneyland, where they all have fond memories. Lori married her life partner, Bruce Richardson on November 18th, 2004. They often enjoyed travelling the world together, visiting some of Lori's favourite places such as Vimy Ridge, Juno Beach, Dubrovnik, Maui, and Turks and Caicos. They also enjoyed multiple boat trips together. Lori was a golden retriever lover, ensuring both Charlie and Maggie would get breakfast, lunch, and of course, dinner. Lori's humour was one of a kind. She was downright hilarious and would always know when to say her funny jokes. Lori was one of the strongest people you would have ever met, and what she did with all the challenges life had thrown at her was truly remarkable. Her compassion, generosity, and humorous nature truly made this world a better place and will be sincerely missed. We love you Mom/Lori There will be no celebration of life. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paul Sugar Foundation.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019