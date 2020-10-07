Lori Lee (Burrows, Parsons) Forster



On September 23, 2020 Lori Forster ; wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 60. Lori will forever be remembered by her loving husband Vic, her children Jennifer ( Dave) , Victoria ( Brendan) , her three step-children Daryl, Kris (Bre), Tricia (Daryl), her mother Jean ( predeceased father Al) and sister Nancy (Jens). Lori will always be remembered by her niece and nephew, extended family, and friends ‘Village’. She was a loving grandmother to Violet and Maxton. Nothing meant more to Lori than time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered fondly by those she loved.



