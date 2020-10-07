1/1
Lori Lee (Burrows, Parsons) Forster
May 04, 1960 - September 23, 2020
On September 23, 2020 Lori Forster ; wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 60. Lori will forever be remembered by her loving husband Vic, her children Jennifer ( Dave) , Victoria ( Brendan) , her three step-children Daryl, Kris (Bre), Tricia (Daryl), her mother Jean ( predeceased father Al) and sister Nancy (Jens). Lori will always be remembered by her niece and nephew, extended family, and friends ‘Village’. She was a loving grandmother to Violet and Maxton. Nothing meant more to Lori than time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered fondly by those she loved.

Published in North Shore News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

