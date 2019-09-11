Lorna Pelleirn sadly passed this August.
Lorna was 84 years old and lived a wonderful life as a proud Homemaker, loyal Wife, loving Mother, and an inspiring Nana/GG.
She will be eternally loved and forever missed by children, Karen (Richard) and Bruce (Lisa); grandchildren, Coral (Alex) and David (Christina); and great grandchildren, Nicholas, Annalise, and Grace.
She joins her husband, Ron and son, Don in Heaven.
There will be no service by request. May she Rest in Peace, always.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 11 to Oct. 10, 2019