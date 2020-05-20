ROBSON, Lorne Dale 1949 - 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the quiet and peaceful passing of Lorne Robson on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 71 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sonja, daughters Connie Robson of Surrey and Corrine (Kelly) Robson of Chilliwack, son Jamie Robson of North Delta, niece Nina (Jamie) Hendren (nee Rasmussen) of Victoria; grandchildren Rebecca, Michaela, Phoenix, Calvin, Cameron, Tyus and Talia, great grandchildren Olivia and Ozzy, sisters Lynn (Rod) Brick, Leslie (Percy) Williams, Donalda (Ray) Gauthier, Maryanne (Pete) Rogers, Michelle (Craig) Robson and Lois (Frank) McCann, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Mercede Robson, brothers Don, Peter, Rob and Jimmy, and sister Laura. Lorne was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in 1949. He moved to Vancouver in 1966. He worked at Pemberton Shell where he met his gorgeous wife Sonja in 1968. Together Lorne and Sonja opened Pemberton Automotive in North Vancouver in 1986 and ran it for 20 years. They retired and moved to the Kootenays, living there for 10 years before finally moving to Chilliwack. Lorne loved to fish and the family camping trips to Horse Lake. He will be missed. Lorne's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when safe for all. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.