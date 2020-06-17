Lorraine Patricia KELLER
KELLER, Lorraine Patricia Passed away peacefully with her husband Jack by her side on Saturday, May 30th 2020 in the early morning. Laurie will be sadly missed by her husband Jack of 45 years; sister Pauline; nieces Ruth, Jane, Sally; all of Calgary, Alberta. Also, niece Tracy; nephews Nick and Julian of England. Laurie will be sadly missed by many friends. No Service by request. Donations may be made to the SPCA in Laurie's Memory.



Published in North Shore News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
