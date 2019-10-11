Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Amelia (Backstrom and Rondestvedt) LIGHTFOOT. View Sign Obituary

LIGHTFOOT, Louise Amelia (nee Backstrom & Rondestvedt) June 4, 1934 - October 3, 2019 Louise passed away in her sleep at home at the age of 85. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Hildur Backstrom and brother David. Survived by her loving family of husband Reg; children Karen Arthur (Gord), Gretchen Rondestvedt (Paul), Peter Rondestvedt; stepsons Mark Lightfoot (Thuyi), Paul Lightfoot; grandchildren Darren and Janine Arthur, Jaclyn and Grant Herzog, Mitch, Cole, Jacob and Jadon Lightfoot; great grandchildren Lincoln and Elliot Opal and sister Betty Anne McCoy (Frank). Born in Kimberley, BC, she spent her summers at her family cabin at Windermere Lake and winters skiing in Kimberley, a passion that continued with the UBC ski team. She attended UBC and VGH becoming a RN. She married Sever Rondestvedt in 1957. They were divorced in 1984. In her early years, she was an active backpacker, hiker and climber. She worked as an Occupational Health Nurse at Eatons and later Telus before finishing her career as a Safety Coordinator. She enjoyed many hours of volunteer work including being a National Director for the Huntington Society. Louise met Reg at a friends New Years party in 1986 which led to a 1992 marriage. After early retirement she and Reg travelled the world. She loved to reminisce about the African safaris, climbing Mt.Kilimanjaro, hiking in Nepal, visiting the Antarctic, motoring thru East Germany before the wall came down, visiting the Holy Land, touring China and Russia, using a rail pass in Scandinavia, bus touring thru Turkey and Malaysia, many car trips thru Europe, an early trip to Vietnam and many others. She also enjoyed long holidays in Mexico, California, Arizona and Maui. Besides travel, she continued to enjoy skiing, took up golf at the Seymour G&C Club, often sailed with sister Betty Anne and Frank, enjoyed her book group, playing bridge, entertaining, the Gyro club and church activities. She had a full and fulfilling life. Louise was loved by all those she came in contact with. She was generous, kind, loving and fun. She will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at the North Lonsdale United Church, 3380 Lonsdale Ave., North Vancouver on October 18 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Louise's memory may be made to the Parkinsons Society of BC.





