BROUWER BAUCK, Dr. Louise, BSc DVM MVSc It is with immense sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Louise Astrid Brouwer Bauck. Her life ended peacefully in a North Vancouver hospice, after a short struggle with stomach cancer. Our rock, our inspiration, our guide to the enchantments of the natural world - we remember her lifelong joie de vivre and the strength and grace she summoned to meet her death. Louise was essential, kind, inventive, tireless, healing, and luminous. She accomplished a great deal in her sixty three years. In addition to her multifaceted, award-laden avian veterinary career (author; researcher; practicing clinician; teacher; literal fixer of broken wings), she remained extremely close to parents and siblings, and nurtured a husband and two daughters (now with added granddaughter). Louise's most profound gift was this: she won our hearts. Everybody's. After earning a degree in marine biology at Simon Fraser University, Louise was first employed as public guide for the (since-banned) live orca shows at the Vancouver Aquarium. Soon after, at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon, she met and married Stewart Bauck. Together, they began their life and professional careers together in a mixed practice in Trochu, Alberta. The couple returned to Saskatoon, where Louise became Master of Veterinary Science with a specialization in avian medicine - a field that would ultimately lead to her acknowledgement as a global leader in the practice of avian medicine. While in Saskatoon, she established 'The Bird Ward' at the WCVM which became fundamental in the training of generations of veterinary students and technicians. Next came a move to Alberta, where Louise was again a trailblazer, establishing the Calgary Caged Pet Clinic; then to Montreal, Quebec; then to Lakewood, New Jersey, to operate a caged pet and avian practice; then back to Canada (eastern Ontario), where she worked for one of the largest pet supply wholesalers in North America. At this time Louise was tapped for her famous spot on the Rosie O'Donnell Show, featuring a desk made of Habitrail hamster habitat, an escaped rodent and ten minutes of national fame in an unscripted on-camera interview with Rosie. Onwards to Ottawa, Ontario, to work as an instructor at Algonquin College for Veterinary Technicians; then to Gainesville, Georgia, to serve as a biology professor (and eventual department chair) at Brenau University; and finally to Lincoln, Nebraska, to teach biology at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Dr. Bauck's honoraria include Brenau University Outstanding Professor of the Year (2010); Brenau University Adviser of the Year (2009); and Brenau University Tri-Delta Professor of the Year (2008). For nine issues she was a guest columnist at Bird Life magazine; she topped her writing career with the publication of A Field Guide To The Wildlife of Maui. Over the years, more than a few injured fliers at Canadian and American bird rescue centres returned to the skies as a result of her ministrations. Ever the engaging guest speaker and lecturer at avian events, she also instituted a ground-breaking programme at Brenau University, the 'Islands Ecology Course'. Each year a group of students was invited to explore the flora and fauna of the Yucatan, or to Maui to discover the rare ecology of the Hawaiian Islands. Louise being Louise, these trips were exhaustively and gorgeously documented via her outstanding photography. And yes, her license plate reads 'BIRD DR'. Beyond measure, Louise loved the family she created. Husband Stewart was everything to her, always. Christianne was born in Edmonton in 1984; Anje in Montreal in 1987. Christi is an educator, coach, and mother of 8 month old Everly. Basketball teams and basketball moves bonded mother and daughter, not to mention an uncanny shared ability to bask for hours under the summer sun (at the Brouwer retreat on Savary Island). Anje is an equine veterinary surgeon and faculty member at the University of Florida, who quickly became Louise's co-conspirator and enabler in their shared dream of horse ownership; in Montreal the family bred a small horse herd for pleasure and competition riding. Watercolours (indigenous plants and sea life); beadwork; pen and ink drawings; ceramics (especially those extraordinary, delicate sea urchins - and we never did figure out how she hollowed their cores), artistically speaking Louise was perpetually in motion, a trait she inherited from her artist mother Valerie. She has left us with so many lovely artifacts, trace elements of her almost supernatural powers of observation. Remaining invincibly herself in the face of a terrifyingly swift disease, Louise's final days were spent in the environs her creative soul adored, amid the familiar green and blue hues of the North Shore. Water, trees, and sky were wholly important to her, as were the creatures of these habitats. This dedicated animal conservator spent many of her last hours absorbing the natural scene - birds, blossoms, passing marvels - determined as always to share the wonders of the world with those she loved. We cannot forget her presence: her inimitable height - nearly six feet; her long hands (her Dad's legacy); the way her various pets - all those dogs! - leaped, chirped, and galloped; her crazy-good skills hiking, swimming, cycling. Her elegantly shaped hazel eyes. Louise is predeceased by her father, prominent Vancouver businessman Jacob Brouwer, in 2017. She is survived by husband Stewart and daughters Christianne and Anje, mother Valerie Hermon, sister Joan Adair, brother Jan Gerrit and brother James Peter Andrew. She was born in Chilliwack, B.C. in 1955, and even as her parents moved to Vancouver she was already fascinated by the ways of the wild. The Brouwer and Bauck families sincerely thank the management and staff of the North Shore Hospice and Palliative Care facility in North Vancouver for their devoted care. During Louise's last weeks a team of friends and family made possible her journey from Nebraska to the North Shore; these resourceful people know who they are, bless you. With regards to people - and Louise was genuinely a people person - how many fond acquaintances, admiring peers and students, and best chums did she make along the way? Too many to count. How many times did we all benefit from her good humour, vitality, and advice? Ditto. How much will we miss her? Boundlessly, and forever. Let us leave her the way we knew her, in high spirits and ready to discover the best in life. Take flight, Louise. A gathering to commemorate Dr. Louise Brouwer Bauck will be held at West Vancouver Presbyterian Church (2893 Marine Drive) on Saturday, 24 August at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by The Savary Island Land Trust,





