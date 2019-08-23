MARDON, Louise Dorothy (nee Simpson)
Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend. Louise lived a life full of adventure, activity, and curiosity. She played a mean game of tennis into her 80s and never turned her back on a challenge, including the NY Times crossword which she was still doing weeks before her death.
Predeceased by her husband, Jasper; and two sons, David and Gunnar. Survived by her other four sons, Peter, Richard, Andrew, and Alex.
Thank you to the caregivers at the West Vancouver Care Centre for their kindness and compassion. Louise was well-loved and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at the West Vancouver Tennis Club, 821 21st Street, West Vancouver, on Saturday, September 14th from 1 - 3 pm. RSVP to [email protected]
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21, 2019