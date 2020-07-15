1/1
LOUISE (Lou) KORONKU
KORONKO, Louise (Lou) KORONKO, Louise (Lou), born November 11, 1929; passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 with her daughter holding her hand. Predeceased by husband, Al in 1989 and son, Terry in 2020. Lovingly remembered by daughter Gail, Dug with whom she had a very special bond, family and friends. Mom always found the good in people and the love of her family was unconditional and everlasting. Many thanks to everyone at Berkley Care Centre for all their kindness and support. At Mom's request there will be no service, but we will privately celebrate her life every day. We love you Mom and take comfort knowing you, Dad and Terry are together again.




Published in North Shore News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
