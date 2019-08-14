Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise (Gilchrist) STEELE. View Sign Obituary

STEELE, M. Louise (nee Gilchrist) Louise passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 in Sidney, BC at the age of 86 years. Mom was born in Guelph, Ontario the only child of Robert and Mary Gilchrist. While working in the Registrar's Office at Ontario Veterinary College, she met and married Dr. Bill Steele when he graduated OVC. Mom and Dad moved to Salmon Arm, BC to setup a large animal practice and where son, Bruce, was born. Mom and Dad moved to North Vancouver and the family expanded to include Sharon and Cathy. Mom attended SFU and obtained her degree in teaching, carrying her to long term teaching positions at Lynn Valley and Montroyal Elementary Schools. Mom later became an Education Consultant for the North Vancouver School Board and also began her publishing career, Creative Curriculum Inc. Mom was a very gifted pianist and loved to play Broadway show tunes on Sunday mornings to rouse the kids out of bed. Mom travelled extensively and enjoyed numerous trips with the Gizeh Shriners and Daughters of the Nile as well as family trips to the cottage at Bowen Island. Mom loved shopping and could usually find a mall within a five mile radius of any destination. The Gilchrists had greenhouses in Guelph and Mom kept up the family tradition in the gardens at our homes and decorated inside to create a warm welcome to visitors. High Holiday and special occasions were held at the Vancouver Golf Club with family or Ladies Luncheons for Nile. Mom's happiest days were days that her grandchildren were born. Mom and Dad celebrated 63 years of marriage before Dad passed in May, 2017. Louise is survived by Bruce Steele (DG, Alex) of Bowen Island; Sharon Friesen (Randy, Sarah) of North Vancouver; and Cathy Steele (David, Kaytlyn, Robert & Daniela) of Victoria and her cousin, Lois McDade, of Imperial, Saskatchewan, where mom would travel to as a child to get 'sibling-type' time. Mom always felt blessed to have such a large circle of friends and extended family of sister/daughter/son-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada, 1003 Decarie Boulevard, Montreal, Quebec H4A 0A9 or a charity of your choice. Funeral Service in honour of Louise to be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm, First Memorial, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver. Reception to follow. A basket for letters or photos to go with Louise will be by the chapel entry. Toot-a-loo Mom.







