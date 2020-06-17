Maureen Keith died peacefully at the North Shore Hospice on June 8, 2020, at the age of 83. Maureen was born in Victoria, BC, on June 4, 1937. She grew up in Port Alberni and moved to Vancouver to attend UBC. She and Al met at UBC and were married in June 1957.



Maureen is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Al; their three children, Gillian (Mike), Geoff (Dawne), and Sally (Michael); and their six grandchildren, Chris (Alexandra), Katie, Matthew, Danny, April, and Ryan. Maureen will also be missed by her nephews, niece, and many dear friends.



Maureen worked as a lab technician in Vancouver and Toronto in her early career. She and Al moved to North Vancouver in 1965, with some time spent over the years in Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Nanaimo, Tanzania, and Vietnam. They also enjoyed many happy times at their vacation home in Kihei, Maui.



Maureen had a passion for reading and current events, and enjoyed nothing more than a good debate. She was a force to be reckoned with at trivia games. Maureen was a natural entertainer and her home was always open to anyone who needed a good meal or a friend who would listen. She was warm, loving, and supportive. She welcomed her children's friends to her home, which was a favourite place for kids to gather. She was the grandma who would make sure the freezer was stocked with treats and she always had a warm, dry towel waiting when her grandkids got out of the pool.



Six years ago, Maureen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. She faced Alzheimer's with courage, but over time her short-term memory failed her, impacting her gregarious social nature. Throughout her battle with Alzheimer's, Maureen was lovingly supported and cared for by Al. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Alzheimer's Society of BC or the North Shore Hospice.



