ROWELL, Lyn (Ethel Evelyn) February 7, 1924 - July 15, 2020
After a long life well lived, Lyn passed away peacefully on July 15, joining her husband Hedley (1995), her parents James and Margaret Torrance, as well as her siblings Jim and Margaret. Lyn was born in Manyberries, AB, shortly after her parents had emigrated from Scotland, then grew up in Kimberley, BC. After a bobsleigh crash when she was 16, she was transferred to Vancouver where she spent a year in hospital. During her subsequent year in rehab, she completed high school then moved on to UBC where she met her husband Hedley, graduated as a Pharmacist and she as a Teacher in 1947. On the day after graduation they were married at Douglas Park Baptist Church, which subsequently became Oakridge Baptist, where Lyn sang in the choir and Hedley was the Sunday school superintendent. Lyn taught Math and Home Economics at Point Grey, Delbrook and finally Balmoral highschool, from where she retired after a full career. Lyn taught many lessons to her children and grandchildren, including how to correctly set a table and the importance of good manners, Sunday dinners with the family, working hard even during difficult times, contributing to society and always giving a hand up to those in need. One of the more poignant memories of Lyn was when the Teachers Union had their first strike. Lyn, much to the dismay of her colleagues, crossed the picket line stating "I am paid to teach and my students need to learn." While teaching and raising two teens, she also ended up caring for her husband, who had a rapid early onset of Parkinson's disease, until his passing in 1995. As Lyn's memory started to fade, she spent the last 16 years at Inglewood Care Centre where she added new friends to her life and received exceptional care from all the loving care providers, who became like extended family. Lyn was predeceased by her husband Hedley, and is survived by her daughter Lori (Rick) Baker, son David (Maria), grandchildren Ashley (Alex), Nicholas (Natasha), Christian (Nicole), Logan, Monita and great grandsons Findlay and Mattias. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To write a condolence to the family and to receive updates on a memorial please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com