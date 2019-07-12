BODEN, Lynn August 23rd, 1960 - July 3rd, 2019 It is with a heavy heart we announce Lynn Boden lost her battle to cancer on July 3rd, 2019. Lynn was born in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, England on August 23rd, 1960 to parents Stanley and Joyce Harrison. She leaves behind her loving husband Richard and daughter Rochelle. Lynn fought a courageous battle with a smile on her face until the very end. She truly is a warrior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency. Sweet dreams, Lynnie
Published in The North Shore News from July 12 to July 13, 2019