Lynn Marie (Bloomer) Falconer
July 06, 1962 - May 30, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of our dear sister, daughter, wife, and auntie. Passed away peacefully in Everett, Washington, hospice care on May 30th. Born in North Vancouver at Lions Gate Hospital on July 6th, 1962, to Grant and Eva Bloomer. Lynn was a champion tennis player and loved to swim at Ambleside beach in her youth.

Lynn attended Sentinel Secondary, then graduated from VGH School of Nursing in 1984. Lynn moved to Everett, where she continued her nursing career and mothered many kids, including her beloved furbabies. Upon retirement, Lynn enjoyed many road trips. Lynn is survived by her four siblings, Gerry, Jo-Lue, Sheldon, and James; her mom, Eva; husband, Stan; seven nieces/nephews; many extended family members; and friends. She is predeceased by her four grandparents, Uncle Earl and Aunt Marg Smith, and her dad, Grant Bloomer in 1993.

Lynn was pure light and love. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Rest in peace, Earth Angel.

A family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate a beautiful life, gone too soon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 18, 2020
I was very sad to hear of Lynns passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.

Thinking of all of you
Debby Clarke
Debby Clarke
Family
June 18, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Lynns passing my thoughts are with all of you at this time.
Love Aunty Gerry and Family
Debby Clarke
Family
June 17, 2020
I am so very sad to hear of Lynns passing, she was too young. Our deepest sympathy to all your families. May your memories of her bring you peace.
Tara Santha
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved