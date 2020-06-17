In loving memory of our dear sister, daughter, wife, and auntie. Passed away peacefully in Everett, Washington, hospice care on May 30th. Born in North Vancouver at Lions Gate Hospital on July 6th, 1962, to Grant and Eva Bloomer. Lynn was a champion tennis player and loved to swim at Ambleside beach in her youth.



Lynn attended Sentinel Secondary, then graduated from VGH School of Nursing in 1984. Lynn moved to Everett, where she continued her nursing career and mothered many kids, including her beloved furbabies. Upon retirement, Lynn enjoyed many road trips. Lynn is survived by her four siblings, Gerry, Jo-Lue, Sheldon, and James; her mom, Eva; husband, Stan; seven nieces/nephews; many extended family members; and friends. She is predeceased by her four grandparents, Uncle Earl and Aunt Marg Smith, and her dad, Grant Bloomer in 1993.



Lynn was pure light and love. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Rest in peace, Earth Angel.



A family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate a beautiful life, gone too soon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store