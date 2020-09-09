We lost our dear, sweet mother and grandma on August 23, 2020. We will miss her beautiful smile and hugs, her warm laugh and kind heart. Mabel suffered from dementia but she remained the sunshine in all our lives, laughing, dancing and singing her way through each day. Always with a kind word and compassion for others, she loved her family and friends dearly.



Mabel was born and raised in East Vancouver and at 18 met the love of her life, Bruce. They married five years later and had a loving, full marriage for 57 years, golfing as well as travelling the globe with friends and family. They lived in Nanaimo for 15 years and returned to West Vancouver in 1977. She was an active member of the community and could always be seen walking her dog Yogi or attending fitness classes at the WV Rec Center, having coffee parties with her friends or enjoying her garden. As a young girl, Mabel always loved babies, and after having two children of her own it was only fitting that she would become a daycare teacher, sharing her love and light at Langara Daycare Center. Even in her last years she would stop and smile at the babies she would see on the seawall and have a chat. She taught us to never take life too seriously and to always find the joy and beauty in everything.



Mabel is survived by her daughter Colleen (Kamil) and son Paul (Mikaela) and her cherished grandchildren, Francesca, Lauren, Aidan, Kieran and Kyla as well as her sister Betty Banich and brother Phillip Paul.



We take comfort knowing she is back in the arms of her beloved Bruce, dancing, snapping her fingers and singing again with joy in her heart. Forever will she be loved and missed.



Our family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hollyburn House for their kindness and care over the last four years.



An intimate celebration of life will be held to honour and rejoice our beautiful Mabel.



