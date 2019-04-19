DUNGATE, Mackenzie With heavy hearts we announce our beautiful son, brother, friend, grandson and nephew Mack, passed away on April 8th, 2019 Mack was so well loved by all who knew him, he had a wonderful smile, a gentle soul and excelled at any athletic endeavour he chose. He also was an artist at heart. However you knew Mack, please join us in celebrating is life on Friday, April 26th at 1:00 pm in the Glenhaven Memorial Chapel, 1835 East Hastings Street, Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hollyburn Family Services, 265 Esplanade West, North Vancouver, BC V7M 1A5. Family and Friends are invited to leave messages of condolence at www.glenhavenmemorialchapel.com
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019