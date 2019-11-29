Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeleine THOMSON. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

THOMSON, Madeleine Maddy passed away November 15 2019, age 95, after a brave struggle with a long illness. She was a resident of West Vancouver for over 80 years. Beloved wife of Jim, to whom she was married for 68 years, and devoted mother to Ian (Joanna) and Janet (Al) Galbraith. Loving grandmother to James (Kathryn), Kate (Devon), Mary and Charlotte, and great grandma to Rafferty. Predeceased by her brother, J.L. " Laurie" Humphrey in 1984, and survived by her dear sister, Helen McLean of Kamloops, many nieces and nephews, and her Killam and Humphrey cousins. Maddy, a child of the Depression, overcame challenging early years with her positive outlook and constant kindness to others. She will always be an inspiration to her family. She enjoyed early days with Jim, hiking and skiing Grouse Mountain, based at their cabin in the "Village". Then many glorious summers were spent at their cottage at Hopkins Landing. Maddy's family meant everything to her, and so many wonderful meals and good times ensued. We will miss her more than words can say. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of 1 South, Evergreen House in North Vancouver, for their wonderful care of Maddy, and especially to her friend and companion Sandy. No service by request. A family gathering to celebrate her life is planned for the New Year. Flowers gratefully declined. In honour of Maddy, donations to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be much appreciated. To write a condolence to the family, please go to







