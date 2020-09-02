MANGE, Boris August 2, 1924 - August 16, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce that Boris Mange passed away at home early in the morning on Sunday, August 16th in the presence of his wife and two children. Boris was born in Kustanai, Kazakhstan, the son of Vladimir Mange and Barbara Medwedieff. In 1934, the famine and post-revolutionary situation in the USSR resulted in the family repatriating to Switzerland, the original home of the Mange family. There Boris's family was embraced by the expatriate Russian community in Lausanne. Following his education, he certified as a goldsmith and jeweler in 1946. He settled and worked in Montreux, then having set his sights on the possibilities of starting a new life in Canada, set sail for Toronto in 1955, returning to Lausanne a year later to accompany his beloved fiancé, Ursula, to their new country. They married soon after arrival, settling finally in Vancouver. In 1961, Boris took his ambitions, and metallurgical expertise and began a successful manufacturing operation in the Canadian giftware industry. He was a perfectionist who prided himself as a problem solver when it came to technical challenges, and he invented and engineered many of the tools and machines at the heart of this still continuing business. Boris was a proud Canadian - a country that provided him with opportunity and the freedom to make a life on his own terms. Boris was completely fluent in Russian, French, German and English, yet his Russian soul retained its love of Russian choral and balalaika music, and the cuisine of his childhood. He adored the outdoor lifestyle Canada offered, and, each autumn, could be found in the BC woods foraging for wild mushrooms. Boris was famous for his master bread making skills. He loved casting a line off of the local coastal bluffs for rock fish, and going for long walks around Stanley Park. To the end he was surrounded by love. A devoted and proud husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Ursula, children Michael (Marianne) and Jocelyne (Mark), grandchildren Michelle, Edouard, Derek, Julian, and Alexander, and his great grandchildren Adrian and Annabelle. Due to the pandemic restrictions, the family will honour Boris at a private service.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store