It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret Anne Wurth (nee Toll) on April 16, 2019, at the age of 78. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her dear husband of almost 55 years, John Wurth; her son, Dan (Paula); her daughter, Cathy Locher (Chris); her adored grandchildren, Sarah (Mike), Zac (Caitlin), Sam, and Maddy; and her cherished sisters, Merna (Gordon; Sandra and Susan) and Maureen (Karl; Scott and Michael). She was dearly loved and she will be deeply missed by many friends and relatives including those of her extended Luxembourg family.



Margaret was born and raised in Powell River, British Columbia. She was the eldest of Harold and Anne Toll's three daughters. Margaret later lived and worked in Vancouver where she met John. They were married in May 1964 and together they moved to Powell River where they eventually became a family of four.



Margaret's priorities were always family first. She dedicated herself to her husband and children but always found time for friends and to volunteer for countless community organizations and activities. She was an incredible crafter, cook, and baker and was always expressing her love through handcrafted mementos, beautiful meals, and shared plates of goodies. When her children were older, Margaret went back to part-time work in customer service where her sunny disposition received many accolades. After their children moved away, Margaret and John moved their home to Victoria, then to Nanaimo, and eventually, they settled in North Vancouver.



Margaret will be lovingly remembered for her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She had a heart of gold and the unfailing ability to see the good in everything and everyone. Her smile was captivating and constant and her laughter and exuberance for life was contagious. She had the ability to make friends wherever she went, she was the true definition of a people person. Those who were lucky enough to meet her were always fortunate for the experience. She never forgot a name and every good deed was always rewarded with a handwritten thank you card. Margaret had an immense love for animals, particularly dogs. She never met a dog she didn't like and she often carried a baggie of dog treats in her pocket just in case.



Our family would like to thank the staff of the Palliative Unit at Lions Gate Hospital for their care and kindness. Our gratitude is also extended to the staff at Amica Edgemont who lovingly welcomed her as one of their own.



A service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Boal Chapel, First Memorial, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider making a donation to the BC Lung Association in Margaret's memory. Messages of condolence, thoughts, and tributes are warmly welcomed and can be posted to the Dignity Memorial, North Vancouver, website.

