HENDERSON, Margaret Anne March 14, 1937 - October 17, 2019 Margaret lived a full and wonderful life and she will be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Born in Runcorn, England, Margaret spent much of her early adulthood working in New York and Ohio before settling in Vancouver. She and her late husband, Bill, eventually moved to Lynn Valley where they raised their daughter, Sarah. In the later stages of her life, Margaret returned to the UK to live near her daughter in Edinburgh. Margaret will be most remembered for her dry sense of humour, her determination and honesty, and her passion for gardening and travel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society British Columbia would be warmly welcomed.





