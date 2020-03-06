Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne RAMSAY. View Sign Obituary

RAMSAY, Margaret Anne October 18, 1929 - January 16, 2020 Margaret died peacefully on January 16, 2020 aged 90, after a full and happy life. An inspiration to her family, she was a dedicated partner and wife, and an engaged and encouraging mother and grandma. A woman of many interests, talents, and accomplishments, she was deeply loved, widely admired and will be greatly missed. Predeceased by Richard, her loving husband of 53 years, she is survived by son Ken (Sherrie Clement); daughter Caroline (Cameron Lusztig); cherished grandsons Simon and Owen, beloved family members, and dear friends. Margaret was born and raised in Winnipeg, only child of Nan and Perry Killick, she graduated from the University of Manitoba with degrees in Arts and Social Work. After university, she worked for the YWCA in Winnipeg, Toronto and in New York City while Dick completed grad studies, before moving to West Vancouver in 1960. Margaret's contributions to her community were many and varied. While raising her children, later when she returned to paid work founding North Shore Community Resources, and throughout her retirement, she took on leadership roles with numerous organizations and agencies, most notably the parent cooperative pre-school movement, Girl Guides, Vancouver YWCA, Canadian Federation of University Women, St. Christopher's Anglican Church and Diocese of New Westminster, and North Shore Neighbourhood House. Margaret will be remembered for her kind and generous nature, gracious and confident manner, and the positive energy and vision she brought to every undertaking. The family offers sincere thanks to Mum's devoted caregivers and Dr. Kathleen Bell-Irving for her guidance and exceptional care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, 1068 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver.





