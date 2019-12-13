Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Henderson) CHRISTENSEN. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM 950 Cross Creek Rd West Vancouver , BC View Map Obituary

CHRISTENSEN, Margaret (née Henderson) With sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret Mary Christensen (née Henderson) on Friday, November 22nd, 2019. Margaret died at home, as was her wish, with her family, friends and other care givers supporting her to the end. Margaret ("Skumpy") was predeceased by her two sisters, Pat and Dorrie, and their husbands, as well as by her own husband, Aksel ("The Viking"). She leaves her children, Paul and Missy, and her grandchildren, Logan and Chase; along with nieces, nephews, two sisters-in-law, and friends beyond numbering. She asked that her fond remembrances be acknowledged to her dear friends from the old neighbourhood, from her Sacred Heart school days and from her time in Mackenzie; to her Gleneagles pals, her rec centre fitness chums and, of course, to her beloved bridge club, who always included her so wholeheartedly, even after she could no longer play. Margaret was a "good egg". Hers was a life well and truly lived. Her cheeky humour, deep generosity and anointing of "trolls" were legendary, as was her lifelong love of music and animals. Healthwise, the last few years were challenging, but "The Viking" would have been proud of Margaret's fighting spirit. She wanted everyone to know of her gratitude for her life adventures; for the people she loved, and for those who loved her. The family is especially grateful to cousins and friends who rallied around, to Lion's Gate Hospital, The North Shore Palliative Home Care Team, and Nurse Wendy Lea. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm in the Creekside Room of the Hollyburn Country Club (950 Cross Creek Rd, West Vancouver). Feel free to wear red or whatever reminds you of Margaret, and to bring stories to share. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation to Lion's Gate Hospital, the North Shore Hospice, the SPCA, or a theatre or music organization of your choice.







