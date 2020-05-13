DRAGMAN, Margaret Constance (nee White) Margaret passed away peacefully in her 102nd year at West Vancouver on May 5, 2020. Survived by her children, Vern (Lorna), June (Michael), Renie (John). She was predeceased by loving husband Ernie in 2000. Margaret was an avid gardener and lived in the family home in Lynn Valley (still caring for her cat, feeding birds, squirrels, and deer) until October 2014, when she moved to West Vancouver at age 96. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Capilano Care Centre who looked after our mother until well past her 101st birthday. The family plans a private scattering of Margaret's, Ernie's and their beloved cat, Mishka's, ashes. Anyone who remembers Margaret Dragman may wish to make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Society of BC or the BCSPCA. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www. mckenziefuneralservices.com
Published in North Shore News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.