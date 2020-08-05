It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Elizabeth Fraser Mitchell, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born in Edmonton, graduated from the University of Alberta where she met her beloved husband, Robert. They moved to Vancouver and later to North Vancouver where they raised their two children and resided for over 60 years. She lived a long and active life with a great love of tennis, music, and dance. An intimate gathering of family and friends will be announced at a latter date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be make to the Alzheimer Society of BC in support of Dementia



