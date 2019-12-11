Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth PARISH. View Sign Obituary

PARISH, Margaret Elizabeth June 30, 1921 - November 18, 2019 "In Memory of a life so beautifully Loved… A heart so deeply Loved" With sad hearts we share that Margaret passed away peacefully in her sleep November 18, 2019 at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, BC. Born June 30, 1921 in Vancouver, BC, she was the daughter of the late Homer Reginald Simpson of Toronto, Ont. and Hazel Marion Simpson of Duntroon, Ont. She is predeceased by her parents Homer and Hazel Simpson and her late husband Brian Thomas Parish of Vancouver, BC. Also predeceased by her eldest daughter, Rosalee Maureen Parish, passed December, 2010 from a long battle with cancer and granddaughter, Kristi Colquhoun passed February, 2011 suddenly at an early age of 34. Survived by daughter, Wendy (Barry J) Colquhoun of North Vancouver, son Richard Thomas Parish of North Vancouver, granddaughter, Kelsey (Colin) Green of North Vancouver and two great grand kids, Tucker and Summer Green. Margaret was a longtime resident of North Vancouver where she lived the majority of her life and became part of the North Shore community in the early 1960's. Her special noted accomplishment was starting her own business, "Gem Trees of Happiness by Margaret." This artistic hobby allowed Margaret to purchase gemstones and sell her trees throughout the world. She taught classes on how to make gem trees in Germany, while residing there for seven years. Margaret was an avid world class traveler. Margaret was a beautiful and gracious soul, with a good heart. Her life of 98 years was an inspiration and example for many. She will be dearly missed and forever Loved. No Service by Request "Mother's Love is Peace. It need not be acquired it need not be deserved."







