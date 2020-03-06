Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth Sankey "Betty" (Bluck) SANKEY. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Services Ltd. 450 West 2nd Avenue Vancouver , BC V5Y 1E2 (604)-736-0268 Obituary

SANKEY, 'Betty' Margaret Elizabeth (nee Bluck) March 14, 1924 - January 15, 2020 After 95 years, our beloved Betty has left us, lifted with pure love to her heavenly home. She ended her journey in the way she lived each day: full of quiet kindness, independence, and gentle appreciation for the people and beauty around her. With Betty's passing, an era comes to a close in our family. She is reunited now with her husband Vernon, who died early and who she has missed for so long. She joins her parents (Harry and Margaret Bluck), brother and sister (Marsh and Barbara Bluck), steadfast sister-in-law Alice Bluck (nee Sankey), lifelong friends Bill and Mary Page, and her 2nd love, Earl Ketchell, who brought her such joy and affection. Born in Toronto, Betty spent her childhood moving west. She crossed the country with her family: Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton and arrived in West Vancouver as a young woman. Betty worked at the Bank of Montreal, and found delight in the great West Coast outdoors: skiing, hiking, camping, boating in 'the Gosling', horseback-riding, beach-combing, bird-watching and paying close attention to 'all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small.' It was here that she met and married Vernon Sankey and settled into their North Vancouver home. Each morning she opened her back door to breathe deeply the mountain air. Watched over by 'the Lions' they welcomed three children, Douglas, Mike and Deb. Betty was upheld and illuminated by her faith. She took care to be inclusive and had an eye for seeing what was lacking and quietly, effectively stepping in to help. She was a Scout Leader (A-ke-la!), Meals on Wheels and Volunteer, and dedicated many years to her church. She followed 'the gulls way and the whales way', loved the majesty of big trees (including her special Fir), the animal friends around us (particularly raccoons!), and the birds and flowers she photographed beautifully across many years. Betty left us with great gifts, showing us - to see the wonder that is all around, to appreciate each and every one of our dear friends and family, and to keep a twinkle in the eye. She is lovingly remembered by her three children, nieces Thea, Cathie, Susan and Barbara, nephew Neville and extended family, as well as her much cherished 'adopted' family, Zeth, Dee and Liz, and treasured neighbours, Maureen and Ivor Frederiksen. There is no word for goodbye. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268







After 95 years, our beloved Betty has left us, lifted with pure love to her heavenly home. She ended her journey in the way she lived each day: full of quiet kindness, independence, and gentle appreciation for the people and beauty around her. With Betty's passing, an era comes to a close in our family. She is reunited now with her husband Vernon, who died early and who she has missed for so long. She joins her parents (Harry and Margaret Bluck), brother and sister (Marsh and Barbara Bluck), steadfast sister-in-law Alice Bluck (nee Sankey), lifelong friends Bill and Mary Page, and her 2nd love, Earl Ketchell, who brought her such joy and affection. Born in Toronto, Betty spent her childhood moving west. She crossed the country with her family: Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton and arrived in West Vancouver as a young woman. Betty worked at the Bank of Montreal, and found delight in the great West Coast outdoors: skiing, hiking, camping, boating in 'the Gosling', horseback-riding, beach-combing, bird-watching and paying close attention to 'all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small.' It was here that she met and married Vernon Sankey and settled into their North Vancouver home. Each morning she opened her back door to breathe deeply the mountain air. Watched over by 'the Lions' they welcomed three children, Douglas, Mike and Deb. Betty was upheld and illuminated by her faith. She took care to be inclusive and had an eye for seeing what was lacking and quietly, effectively stepping in to help. She was a Scout Leader (A-ke-la!), Meals on Wheels and Volunteer, and dedicated many years to her church. She followed 'the gulls way and the whales way', loved the majesty of big trees (including her special Fir), the animal friends around us (particularly raccoons!), and the birds and flowers she photographed beautifully across many years. Betty left us with great gifts, showing us - to see the wonder that is all around, to appreciate each and every one of our dear friends and family, and to keep a twinkle in the eye. She is lovingly remembered by her three children, nieces Thea, Cathie, Susan and Barbara, nephew Neville and extended family, as well as her much cherished 'adopted' family, Zeth, Dee and Liz, and treasured neighbours, Maureen and Ivor Frederiksen. There is no word for goodbye. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268 Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.