SCOTT, Margaret Ellen Blessings for the life of Margaret Ellen (Marge) Scott (nee Whalley) who passed peacefully on February 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Gilbert Oliver (Gil) Scott, by daughters Katharine Trueman (Elliott), Carol Posyluzny (Tim) and Vickie Heine (Larry), by sons Walter Scott (Elizabeth) and Vern Staples (Lori), and by 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Marge worked for 35 years at the Hudson's Bay. After retirement, she and Gil travelled extensively in their motorhome. The family wishes to thank Dr. Haaf and all the caring staff at Berkley Care Centre, Blueridge Terrace East. Celebration of life is on March 8, 2019 2:00pm, at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver. Reception following. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.
