Margaret Epp Guenther
September 20, 1918 - May 21, 2020
It is never long enough! At 101-½ years of age, we say goodbye to our matriarch, our mom, grandma, great-grandma, auntie, and friend. Margaret will be sorely missed. She was beautiful, strong, funny, opinionated, artistic, hospitable, and regal. We will miss her Mennonite baking, great cooking, and her love of God. Her well-worn bible will be long remembered as her favourite reading. She was a life-long volunteer and served in many capacities.

Margaret was born 1918 in Richenau, South Russia. In 1923, the Epp family left Russia to cross the Atlantic. Mom lived in Saskatchewan until her 17th birthday and then the family moved to Yarrow, BC. In 1942, Mom married Dad, Herbert Guenther (1921-2015), and they were married 72 years. She was a North Shore resident for 50 of those years and attended West Vancouver Baptist and North Shore Alliance Churches.

Margaret is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.

Mom survived the Bolshevik Revolution, the Depression, WWII, and a year of TB quarantine.

Mom would say, "Follow the Lord with all your life and He will lead you."

Published in North Shore News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
